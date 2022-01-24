Bokf Na Invests $873,000 in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,341,000 after purchasing an additional 141,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,942,000 after purchasing an additional 91,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.29.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $721.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $795.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $811.12.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

