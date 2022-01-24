Bokf Na Takes $912,000 Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.00. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $98.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $283.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

