Boston Properties (BXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boston Properties to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $114.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.06 and its 200-day moving average is $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 192.16%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

