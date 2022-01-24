BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BP by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 30,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on BP from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on BP in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.74.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $30.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $32.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 66.84%.

BP Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

