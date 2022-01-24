Breakline Capital LLC Acquires 18,522 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Breakline Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for about 2.0% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $2,371,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $70.48 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of -136.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average of $69.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.