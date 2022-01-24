Breakline Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000. Global Payments accounts for approximately 4.0% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $137.81 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.52.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.