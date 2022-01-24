Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €105.00 ($119.32) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNR. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($112.50) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €91.23 ($103.67).

FRA BNR opened at €76.14 ($86.52) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €81.54. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($63.92).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

