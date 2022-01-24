Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €105.00 ($119.32) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNR. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($112.50) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €91.23 ($103.67).

FRA BNR opened at €76.14 ($86.52) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €81.54. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($63.92).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

