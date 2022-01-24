Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $69,000 in GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. 29.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GOCO opened at $2.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $798.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $15.38.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $211.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOCO. Bank of America cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.