Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $69,000 in GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. 29.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GOCO opened at $2.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $798.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $15.38.
In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on GOCO. Bank of America cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
