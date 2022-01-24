Bridgefront Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amarin during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Amarin during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.13. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.