Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,816 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 422.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,064 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 58.0% in the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

Schlumberger stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

