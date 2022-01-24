Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 3,602 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC reduced its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 47.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.03 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

