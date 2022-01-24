British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.97 and last traded at $43.63. 135,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,978,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 189,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 350.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 58,177 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

