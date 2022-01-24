Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,946,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $533.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $604.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

