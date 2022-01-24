Brokerages Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Post $0.43 EPS

Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.45. Hanesbrands reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBI. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,039,000 after buying an additional 61,970 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

