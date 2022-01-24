Brokerages Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. International Game Technology reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 179.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

International Game Technology stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 320.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth $54,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.