Brokerages Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. QuinStreet posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

QNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

QNST stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $15.37. 13,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,607. QuinStreet has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $833.70 million, a P/E ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at $190,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

