Brokerages Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Post $0.86 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.99. AMERISAFE posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.78. 2,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,707. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

