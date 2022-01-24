Brokerages Expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. Fortinet reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.68.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,453 shares of company stock worth $5,458,161 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $288.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.92. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $143.63 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

