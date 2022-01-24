Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.