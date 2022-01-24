Brokerages Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Nutanix reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,992,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,102. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after buying an additional 1,159,346 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nutanix by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,236,000 after buying an additional 974,948 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Nutanix by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,751,000 after acquiring an additional 960,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $22,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

