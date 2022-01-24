Brokerages Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.11). Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRHC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,118,950.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,591. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

TRHC traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $13.19. 496,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,396. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.05.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

