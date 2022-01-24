Brokerages Set Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Price Target at $39.00

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 44.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 11.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 45.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Annexon stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,210. Annexon has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a market cap of $283.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annexon will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

