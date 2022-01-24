Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Target Price at $42.94

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEP. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th.

BEP traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,120. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

