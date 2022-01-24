Brokerages Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Target Price at C$3.24

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEU shares. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$586.21 million and a PE ratio of 9.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.82. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$314.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

