Brokerages Set Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) PT at $33.60

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,969 shares of company stock worth $1,332,220. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 286.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.