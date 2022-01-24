Brokerages Set DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Target Price at $435.00

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $435.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DITHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.87) to GBX 435 ($5.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $5.19 on Monday. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

