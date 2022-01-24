Brokerages Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT at $54.29

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research firms recently commented on EDIT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $116,577 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $743,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 36,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,694. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

