Brokerages Set Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT at $136.86

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company.

GPC opened at $130.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.53.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 475.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,553,000 after acquiring an additional 787,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,191,000 after purchasing an additional 336,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 70.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,951,000 after purchasing an additional 328,644 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

