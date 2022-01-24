Brokerages Set Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) PT at $356.40

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $356.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $316.12 on Monday. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $162.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

