Brokerages Set Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Target Price at C$4.46

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. NBF lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$2.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a current ratio of 17.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.09. The stock has a market cap of C$737.93 million and a PE ratio of -80.83. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$2.13 and a one year high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

