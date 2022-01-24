Brokerages Set OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Target Price at $70.00

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($75.00) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

OMVKY stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

