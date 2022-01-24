Brokerages Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Price Target at $21.97

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.97.

CXM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

NYSE CXM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,897. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

