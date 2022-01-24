Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) PT at $4,550.00

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,550.00.

BKGFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.81) to GBX 4,550 ($62.08) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

BKGFY opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

