Brokerages Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT at $221.25

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of VRSK traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.18. 10,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,847. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.92 and its 200-day moving average is $207.04. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,386,000 after buying an additional 189,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,134,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,560,000 after buying an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,719,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

