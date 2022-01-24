Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Target Price at C$19.32

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.32.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.55 and a 1-year high of C$20.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.05.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.00 million. Analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.6400003 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

