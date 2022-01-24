BTSE Market Capitalization Tops $33.05 Million (BTSE)

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One BTSE coin can now be bought for $7.59 or 0.00022188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BTSE has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BTSE has a market capitalization of $33.05 million and $187,250.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00059297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,267.96 or 0.06631137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,113.24 or 0.99741271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006676 BTC.

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom . BTSE’s official website is www.btse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

