Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Bunge by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Shares of BG opened at $92.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.83.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

