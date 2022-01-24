Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($29.55) to €25.00 ($28.41) in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bureau Veritas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

