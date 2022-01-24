Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($29.55) to €25.00 ($28.41) in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

BVRDF stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

