BurTech Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 24th (NASDAQ:BRKHU)

BurTech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BRKHU) quiet period will end on Monday, January 24th. BurTech Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During BurTech Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:BRKHU opened at $10.01 on Monday. BurTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.06.

