Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.42

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 37732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFLY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 594.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 111,053 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

