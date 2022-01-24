Bytom (BTM) Market Cap Hits $44.88 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $44.88 million and $8.12 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.00299861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,730,162,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,633,357,044 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

