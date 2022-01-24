C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stake Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,420,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $104.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

