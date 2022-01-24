Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,324 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,162 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.3% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,478,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $633,673,000 after acquiring an additional 782,229 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 122,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 427,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Shares of AAPL opened at $162.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.62 and a 200-day moving average of $155.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

