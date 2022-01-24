California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 1,007 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Five9 worth $21,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at $134,661,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at $109,108,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 43,049.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 601,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,085,000 after acquiring an additional 600,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after acquiring an additional 408,928 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Colliers Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $121.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.60. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.72 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,282 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.