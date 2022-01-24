California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,669 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Globe Life worth $20,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,955,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,465,000 after buying an additional 70,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,072,000 after buying an additional 36,906 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,958,000 after buying an additional 65,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,636,000 after buying an additional 115,756 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,373,000 after buying an additional 271,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL opened at $100.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.12. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day moving average of $93.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.69%.

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

