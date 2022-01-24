California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $20,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RS. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,747,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,896 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 391,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,885,000 after purchasing an additional 275,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $150.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.44.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

