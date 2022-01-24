California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 202 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Lennox International worth $22,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Lennox International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lennox International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LII opened at $280.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.27 and a 200 day moving average of $316.74. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.74 and a 12 month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

LII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.71.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $916,050.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total transaction of $191,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,604 shares of company stock worth $3,104,163 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

