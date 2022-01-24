California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 50,011 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,011 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Newell Brands worth $18,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 94.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWL opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

