Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CSFB lifted their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

GOOS traded down C$1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.87. 145,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,866. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$35.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.45.

In other news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total transaction of C$362,041.90. Also, Senior Officer Pat Sherlock sold 44,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$2,718,256.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at C$55,105.16. Insiders sold a total of 65,076 shares of company stock worth $4,028,522 over the last quarter.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

